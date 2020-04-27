COVID-19 testing kits. (File photo)

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Interior Health is expanding its testing protocols in line with the provincial health authority and recommendations from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The health authority will now be testing anybody with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild they may be.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include:

  • fever
  • chills
  • cough
  • shortness of breath
  • sore throat
  • painful swallowing
  • stuffy or runny nose
  • loss of sense of smell
  • headache
  • muscle aches
  • fatigue
  • loss of appetite

While testing has expanded, IH reiterates that not everyone needs a test and COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

A total of 14 assessment centres exist across the region: 100 Mile House, Salmon Arm, Williams Lake, Nelson, Trail, Cranbrook, Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Grand Forks, and Golden.

Testing at these centres is by appointment. Anyone who needs a test should call their primary care provider or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre directly to arrange a test.

More information, including contact information for each of the centres and how to obtain test results, is available at interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information.

READ MORE: Day of Mourning to be held virtually

READ MORE: ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver 'knowledge tests'

Coronavirus

