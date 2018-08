Evacuation underway at The Pines and Garden View Village as well as vulnerable clients in community

As a precaution, Interior Health has begun relocating residents and clients from its facilities in Kimberley, due to the evacuation alert.

IH Communications Consultant Haley Allen says the precautionary relocation affects residents from Kimberley Special Care Home and assisted living clients from Garden View Village, as well as vulnerable clients in the community.

More information to come.