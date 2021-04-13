Interior Health is reporting 11 active cases of COVID in Kimberley as of this morning: Mayor

Mayor Don McCormick took to FaceBook this morning to update the community on the latest COVID counts in the city.

There have been many rumors this past week of a COVID outbreak in Kimberley. Here is what we know as of this morning… Posted by Mayor Don McCormick on Tuesday, 13 April 2021

“There have been many rumors this past week of a COVID outbreak in Kimberley,” he said. “Here is what we know as of this morning (Tuesday).

Up to close of business last Thursday, IHA reported 4 active cases in Kimberley. Saturday that number was 13 and as of this morning IHA is reporting 11 active cases (two have been removed from the list as their isolation period has expired). This data does not include yesterday’s testing.

“With the active rumors this past week, testing has increased. It is a key indicator that we may well see more confirmed cases. We will certainly know more by the end of this week, when the Easter long weekend will be almost two weeks behind us.

“Cases are up throughout the East Kootenay region. The cases are primarily tied to social gatherings (parties!) and contact tracing has so far been effective at identifying the exposed. However, the tracers are finding people hesitating on full disclosure for fear of embarrassment or similar, which is not helpful. Please – if you are part of an exposure you need to be thorough in identifying people you have been in contact with.

“Our Active cases are local residents, the majority younger, but a couple of seniors are also in the mix. Based on contact tracing, there is no evidence to suggest any of these cases are connected to visitors.

“COVID has been here for a year, so the only thing changing is our behavior – which needs to tighten up.

“Several restaurants are erring on the side of caution by voluntarily closing for a week as one or more employees were identified as being exposed; contact tracing is working! Thank you for your selfless action for the safety of all.

As a precautionary measure, the Medical Clinic is limiting visits for the next while. They will continue to triage visits via telephone consultations, so do not hesitate to call if you need to see a doctor.

“Actual vaccinations are only just happening for those that are 70+. So, there is a long way to go before the community attains some definition of immunity. This means that we need to keep the pressure on behavior – please, do not get lazy! “Shoulder season is our friend right now. If we all hunker down for the next week or so, and follow the protocols when you are out, we will limit this spread.

“I was reading earlier that the heightened risk of COVID variants is droplets going further and staying in the air longer, making spread easier. This makes masking the key line of defense as we enter this stage of the pandemic.

In summary:

• Wear your mask and physical distance

• Pay attention to hygiene – sanitizers are everywhere so use them;

• Stay home if you are not feeling well.

Below is the registration schedule for this week:

• 55+ at noon Mon Apr 12

• 50+ at noon Wed Apr 14

• 45+ at noon Fri Apr 16

• 40+ at noon Mon Apr 19

Remember, the vaccination process is a three stage process – https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

