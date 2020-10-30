A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

Interior Health issues drug alert for Cranbrook

Interior Health has issued a drug alert in the Cranbrook area for a dark purple and pebbly substance being sold as MDMA that contains fentanyl.

The alert was issued late Thursday, Oct. 29, and is in effect until Saturday, Nov. 5.

The drug, which was tested at ANKORS, contains fentanyl but no MDMA and carries the risk of overdoes, according to the alert.

The Interior Health bulletin recommends getting drugs checked, and avoid using drugs at the same time as alcohol. Don’t use drugs alone or ask someone to check on you.

Drug checking is available at ANKORS and the East Kootenay Addiction Services Society in Cranbrook.

Nalaxone kits and training are available at the same two locations, as well as Ktunaxa Nation health clinic and Street Angels, Interior Health public health and mental health substance use locations, and pharmacies throughout Cranbrook.

