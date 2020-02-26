Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook, warns of MDMA overdoses

There have been recent reports of multiple overdoses with severe outcomes in Cranbrook.

Interior Health is warning the public about multiple reports of overdoses with severe outcomes in Cranbrook.

On February 25, 2020, Interior Health issued a drug alert, stating that overdoses appear to be linked to MDMA (Molly/Ecstacy). The alert says that toxic drugs are circulating the area.

Dean Nicholson, Executive Director and Substance Use Counsellor with East Kootenay Addiction Services (EKASS) says the Interior Health’s alert speaks to the uncertainty of what’s being sold in street drugs today.

“If people are using, they need to be cautious,” said Nicholson. “People may not necessarily be getting what they think they are.”

He adds that there are ways to avoid an overdose if people do choose to use drugs.

“It is obviously safer if people are not using, but if they are going to do so, use with others, have a naloxone kit handy and know how to use it, and start with a small amount to see if the affects are what they expect,” Nicholson advised.

He says that the AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS) has drug testing kits available.

Interior Health had similar advice posted on their alert. The alert says to avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

It is also important, says Interior Health, to know the signs of an overdose and how to respond:

– Recognize the signs of an overdose: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to rouse (awaken), non responsive,

– Call 9-1-1 immediately

– Open airway and give rescue breaths

– Give naloxone (Narcan) if you have it

Naloxone Kits are available at ANKORS, EKASS, IH Public Health and Mental Health Substance Use locations as well as pharmacies.

The alert is in effect until March 3, 2020.

READ MORE: Two overdose deaths in Nelson over the weekend

READ MORE: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. overdosesDrugs