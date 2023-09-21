Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)

Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)

Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert in Cranbrook

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug overdose alert in Cranbrook after multiple reported drug poisonings.

The drug poisonings are related to a substance known as ‘down’ or fentanyl use, according to Interior Health.

The alert is in effect until Sept. 28.

Drug checking services are available at ANKORS through their FTIR spectrometer. ANKORS also provides mobile drug checking services. Contact ANKORS at 426-3383 for more information.

Drug checking services are also available at other locations in Cranbrook, such as the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Cranbrook Urgent and Primary Care Centre at 1311 2nd St. N, the Mental Health and Substance Use unit at 20-23rd Ave, the East Kootenay Addictions Services at 1617 Baker St.

Interior Health recommends getting drugs checked, and to use with others around or at a Supervised Consumption and Overdose Prevention Site, which is located at the Mental Health and Substance Use unit.

Previous story
Small plane crash on Vancouver Island; TSB deployed
Next story
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, ask grocers to stabilize prices: PM

Just Posted

Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)
Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert in Cranbrook

Dale Richardson, Paper Excellence employee (middle), with STARS representatives, during the cheque presentation. Photo submitted
Paper Excellence donates $50,000 to STARS Air Ambulance

Paisley and Grayson Chardonnens, Noah and Declan Kennedy. Photo submitted
Kimberley Minor Hockey gets underway

Members of the the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments respond to a fire near Tie Lake in June, 2023. The Regional District of East Kootenay is currently seeking firefighters to join the ranks of the area’s Fire Halls. RDEK photo.
RDEK’s fall firefighter recruitment drive underway now