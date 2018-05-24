The map can zoom in on any area. Above, Kimberley is under a water quality advisory.

Interior Health launches water advisory map

In a first-of-its-kind project in Canada, Interior Health has launched a real-time, interactive water advisory map, enabling people to search the entire Interior Health region for current drinking water advisories. They can also learn more about IH water suppliers, types of advisories, and the reasons for these advisories.

Given the challenges to water suppliers from current flooding in the region, the launch of the map is especially timely in providing a valuable resource to help protect residents from waterborne illnesses.

“Not everyone across IH has peace of mind that the water that comes out of their tap is safe. With this map, individuals are provided accessible and up-to-date information on their water quality,” says IH Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Trevor Corneil. “If there’s an advisory on their system, they can make informed decisions related to possible health risks. This level of understanding is also important, as local communities discuss future investments in their public and private water systems.”

Accessible at www.drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca, the map was built for and with the community. It is the product of extensive stakeholder engagement and study of the region’s drinking water systems, initially presented by Interior Health in its June 2017 report, “Drinking Water in Interior Health”.

One of the report’s key recommendations was to develop and implement a more collaborative engagement process with water operators and other members of the community.

Interior Health addressed this recommendation by engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including community members, water suppliers and operators, Environmental Health Officers, and representatives from organizations supporting water suppliers, municipalities, and other health authorities, via surveys, key informant interviews, focus groups, and user testing of the interactive water map.

Based on the feedback provided, Interior Health created the interactive map which is now live and can be accessed at www.drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca. The map is compatible with Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

Interior Health is encouraging all residents to view the map, type in their community and get to know their water supplier.

Interior Health is committed to promoting healthy lifestyles and providing a wide range of quality health-care services to more than 740,000 people living across B.C.’s vast interior. For more information, visit www.interiorhealth.ca, follow us on Twitter @Interior_Health, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InteriorHealth.

Previous story
UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away
Next story
Air cadets take flight over long weekend

Just Posted

Interior Health launches water advisory map

In a first-of-its-kind project in Canada, Interior Health has launched a real-time,… Continue reading

First Nations excluded from Columbia River Treaty talks

Three Indigenous groups in Southern B.C. Interior will not be involved in upcoming talks.

KCBP seeking volunteers and roosts for annual BC Bat Counts

The community initiative helps determine bat populations as White Nose Syndrome looms

BCGA cancels, reschedules Jr. Golf tournaments due to lack of participation

The British Columbia Golf Association (BCGA) has cancelled and rescheduled some Junior… Continue reading

Apartment search ends happily

By CAROLYN GRANT And now for a happy ending. Although the rental… Continue reading

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

Air cadets take flight over long weekend

Air cadets recently got the chance to take to the skies in… Continue reading

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Most Read