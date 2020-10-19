A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care

Interior Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total case-count in the region since the pandemic began to 611.

Thirty-six cases remain active.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus, one of whom is in intensive care.

Across the province, two record-breaking days in terms of daily case numbers came over the weekend, as well as two new deaths.

Health officials reported a total of 499 cases between Friday and Monday — 172 new cases from Friday to Saturday then another record-high 174 cases from Sunday to Monday. Saturday to Sunday saw 153 new cases.

There are currently 1639 active cases provincewide, while the total number of infections since the pandemic began is at 11,687. With the two new weekend dates, the death toll from the virus is at 252. There are 4,028 people being monitored by public health and 67 people in the hospital, 19 of whom are in ICU.

The province reported four new health-care facility outbreaks, while two other had ended. In total, B.C. has 17 active outbreaks at long-term care centres and two more at acute care facilities. There have been no widespread outbreaks in schools, Henry added.

Henry, who has implored British Columbians to “be kind, be calm and be safe” added a fourth point to the oft-repeated refrain: “Be brave,” she urged, as Canada hit a grim milestone of 200,000 cases.

With files from Katya Slepian

Coronavirus

Canada 'yet to see' deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

