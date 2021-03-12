Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Another 39 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Interior Health region Friday, March 12.

The new cases bring the total in the region to date to 7,777, with 15 people currently hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care.

The BC CDC COVID-19 dashboard has begun breaking down vaccination numbers by health region. In the Interior, Friday saw 1,877 doses administered, bringing the total to 41,202 since the vaccine rollout began.

Interior Health declared the outbreak over at Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops. There were 32 cases (24 residents and eight staff) and two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Throughout the region, 7,291 people have recovered from the virus for a recovery rate of 93.8 per cent.

There are no new cases and no active cases connected to the Big White cluster, IH confirmed.

“Thanks to the efforts of those living and working at Big White following precautions, the cluster is currently under control,” said IH chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers.

“With spring break coming up and more families visiting their local ski hill, we’d like to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still circulating in all communities and to stick to your household bubble and continue to follow all precautions.”

Interior Health provided the following update on existing outbreaks and clusters:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 13 cases: 11 residents and two staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has three cases: two patients and one staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Most Read