Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

Interior Health (IH) has announced 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Monday, Nov. 16.

The new cases are from the last three days, starting on Friday, Nov. 13. The total of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088.

There are 204 active cases in the IH area, with those individuals now in isolation. Two people are in hospital and one person is in intensive care.

According to the health authority, there are also 11 cases linked to the Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) outbreak in Kamloops. The outbreak only affects the construction site of the patient care tower.

The outbreak at Village at Mill Creek, a long-term care facility in Kelowna, has been declared over. There were two cases linked to the outbreak, with two staff members contracting the virus. There was no transmission at the care home and thus no resident cases.

IH has also declared outbreaks at the Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops and Village by the Station in Penticton. Both facilities have one staff member each linked to the outbreak, with no resident cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a record-breaking 1,959 new cases of the virus over the weekend. There were 654 cases from Friday to Saturday, 659 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 646 cases from Sunday to Monday.

“The virus is not stopping,” Henry said.

“We need to say no to social gatherings.”

READ: No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

