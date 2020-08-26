Employees work at the Canadian Hospital Specialities (CHS) helping take dual COVID-19 testing swab kits and separating them into two units to help with swab capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Interior Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 26, bringing the total case count since the pandemic began to 429.

Currently, 20 cases are active and on isolation across the region and hospital admissions remain at zero.

Within the health authority, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26, an increase of one since Monday, Aug. 24. Five are still active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver remains at seven cases — all among staff members.

Across the province, health officials reported 62 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the number of total confirmed cases in B.C. to 5,304, of which 896 are active. There have been 203 deaths so far due to COVID-19.

There are currently 21 people in B.C. hospitals, seven of whom are in ICU.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 4,500 hectares

Just Posted

Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 4,500 hectares

Fire experienced ‘significant’ growth during high winds on Aug. 24

MLA Clovechok cites concerns over park violations at Lussier Hot Springs

The local MLA says people have been damaging the barriers to gain access to the park

KIJHL finalizing plans as province advances return to sport guidelines

Regional Jr. B hockey league finalizing plans as province gives go-ahead for return to sport

St. Eugene Resort to close for winter season starting Oct. 12

St. Eugene will only operate as a seasonal resort going forward

Farm life: Another year around the sun

The sun is starting to rise a little later now and we… Continue reading

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Most Read