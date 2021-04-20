Interior Health warns of fentanyl contaminated crack-cocaine in Penticton

Interior Health has issued another drug warning for the City of Penticton; this time, the health authority is warning of fentanyl contaminated crack cocaine. The substance is described as a beige chunk.
According to Interior Health, there have been a number of recent reports of overdose associated with the use of this substance.
The drug alert is one of numerous similar alerts warning of fentanyl contaminated illicit substances issued in Penticton this year by Interior Health.
In February 2021, 155 died of overdoses across the province. In all of 2020, 1,724 people died from illicit drug overdoses.
The vast majority of overdose deaths in B.C. have been found to involve fentanyl. The risk of overdose grows when substances are mixed or sold as something other than what they actually contain.
Interior Health urges illicit drug users to always get their drugs checked.
Drug checking is available in Penticton at:
- Martin Street Outreach Clinic
- Interior Health MHSU & Public Health
- SOWINS mobile outreach
- OneSky Community Resources
- Snxastwilxtn Centre
- Pathways Addictions Resource Society
The warning is in effect until April 24.
jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter