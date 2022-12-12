(Interior Health/Twitter)

(Interior Health/Twitter)

Interior Health warns of Ivermectin pamphlets distributed in Kelowna

Anti-parasitic drug falsely claimed to treat COVID-19

Despite British Columbia mostly being out of the woods in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, false information continues to be spread.

Interior Health is warning Kelowna residents that leaflets promoting the sale of Ivermectin have recently been circulating in the mail.

Capsules of the anti-parasitic drug are being sold, which Interior Health says “can cause serious health problems” and is not authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

One commentor on Reddit claimed to be a Canada Post carrier, and said that the leaflets were pulled from circulation within a day.

“Why they got approved in the first place is beyond me, but a number of my coworkers were also questioning why they were getting sent out with us in the first place.”

READ MORE: Kelowna bakery fed up with small business break-ins

READ MORE: Multiple emergency crews respond to serious crash down Kelowna embankment

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19HealthinteriorbcKelowna

Previous story
No injuries as car erupts alongside B.C. home’s Christmas display
Next story
Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care

Just Posted

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

The Kimberley Dynamiters acquired Campbell McLean in a trade from Creston Valley and he's already contributing to the success of the team. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters win both weekend games

Kimberley’s Tyee Homes achieves Step 5 of the Energy Step Code in recent build. Chris Pullen photo.
Tyee Homes works with FortisBC to achieve Energy Code Step 5 in residential home project

Bert Banks, on the left, with another well-loved Kimberley volunteer, Bob Bova. Bulletin file
Long time Kimberley city councillor, volunteer, Bert Banks passes