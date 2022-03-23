Interior Savings waives wire fees to Ukraine

Sending money to those in need in Ukraine and beyond has been made a little bit easier.

Interior Savings announced on March 22, that processing fees for money transfers are being waived to send funds to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries during the current humanitarian crisis, including Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

“It is heartbreaking to see what is unfolding in Ukraine,” said Karen Hawes, acting President and CEO of Interior Savings. “We know many of our members and communities have a connection to Ukraine and want to help. This is a small way we can show our support for those impacted by this humanitarian crisis.”

Under the current program, fees will be waived until June 30, upon which the process will go back under review.

Plenty of British Columbians are opening their hearts and their wallets to support the Ukrainian effort against the Russian occupation, through local initiatives like Kelowna Stands with Ukraine, or rallies in front of Kelowna City Hall. Others are showing their support financially by donating to nationwide organizations like the Canadian Red Cross or the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

However, Interior Savings Risk Manager Paula Naka is asking Good Samaritans to be knowledgeable of where they send their donations before they commit.

“As the war in Ukraine intensifies, so do the fraudulent and malicious emails exploiting the humanitarian crisis and charitable spirit of recipients across the globe,” said Naka.

“Scammers are impersonating the Ukrainian government and other international humanitarian agencies with pleas for financial assistance.”

Naka suggests that when donating online, you should always go directly to an organization’s website, rather than clicking links through email or text.

