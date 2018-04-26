International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Parkour enthusiasts at the Langley City facility. Plans are in the works to have the park host a two-day international event with top athletes in 2019. Miranda Gathercole Langley Time

Langley City will play host during the only Canadian stop on a new North American Parkour tour featuring top athletes in the sport.

The event at the outdoor Parkour facility in Penzer Park at 198C Street and 47A Avenue is tentatively set for May of 2019, Coun. Paul Albrecht told Langley City council Monday.

The event will be part of a larger North American series of Parkour competitions, said Albrecht, the council liaison with the Discover Langley City tourism marketing agency.

“Langley City’s Parkour Park is the only outdoor facility on the tour and the only Canadian stop,” Albrecht said.

The event is expected to attract travellers from “the U.K., United States, Japan and Germany,” Albrecht said.

Discover Langley City operations manager Melissa Phillips said the two-day event will feature elite athletes, with some possibly coming from as far away as Europe.

“We’re planning it to kick off summer 2019,” Phillips said.

“It’s an exciting time for Langley City to promote the park, promote the sport of Parkour, and welcome an international competition,” she added.

Planning is in the preliminary stages, Phillips said, but is expected to include hotel packages for visitors, transportation to the event and on-site food trucks.

The new facility has been drawing large crowds since it opened last year following a $1.3 million re-do, with $500,000 coming from the federal government and $800,000 from the City.



