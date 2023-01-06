The screening of Into the Weeds has been postponed. Bulletin file

The screening of Into the Weeds has been postponed. Bulletin file

‘Into the Weeds’ screening postponed

Wildsight will announce a future date

There are furnace issues at Centre 64 in Kimberley and that has forced the cancellation of the planned showing of ‘Into the Weeds’. The film, a documentary about the case of Dewayne ‘Lee’ Johnson vs. Monsanto company, will be shown at a later date.

However, one of the reasons local host Kathy Murphy wanted to have the film brought to Kimberley in January was that the film maker, Jennifer Baichwal has filed a petition to Parliament to ban glyphosate and reduce pesticide use overall.

She only has until January 13, 2023 to collect signatures and Murphy had hoped screening the film in Kimberley prior to that date would have spurred a few residents to sign the petition.

With screening postponed, Murphy has provided a link to the petition and asks that you read the information and sign it.

You can sign it at https://foecanada.org/2022/09/its-time-to-ban-glyphosate-sign-petition/


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister
Next story
Fairy Creek protester gets lesser sentence after camping gear crushed

Just Posted

The screening of Into the Weeds has been postponed. Bulletin file
‘Into the Weeds’ screening postponed

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick. Bulletin file
Rising costs and interest rates hit budget planning with double whammy: Kimberley mayor

City of Kimberley crews will make one pass through each neighbourhood during the week of January 16 to 20, 2023 to pick up Christmas trees. (Courtesy Photo / City and Borough of Juneau)
Christmas tree pick up in Kimberley during week of January 16 to 20

A 2019 RCMP check stop in Port McNeill. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
No uptick in impaired drivers since loss of cab service: Kimberley RCMP