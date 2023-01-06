‘Into the Weeds’ screening postponed

The screening of Into the Weeds has been postponed. Bulletin file

There are furnace issues at Centre 64 in Kimberley and that has forced the cancellation of the planned showing of ‘Into the Weeds’. The film, a documentary about the case of Dewayne ‘Lee’ Johnson vs. Monsanto company, will be shown at a later date.

However, one of the reasons local host Kathy Murphy wanted to have the film brought to Kimberley in January was that the film maker, Jennifer Baichwal has filed a petition to Parliament to ban glyphosate and reduce pesticide use overall.

She only has until January 13, 2023 to collect signatures and Murphy had hoped screening the film in Kimberley prior to that date would have spurred a few residents to sign the petition.

With screening postponed, Murphy has provided a link to the petition and asks that you read the information and sign it.

You can sign it at https://foecanada.org/2022/09/its-time-to-ban-glyphosate-sign-petition/



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

