The first known little fire ants in Hawaii Volcano National Park have been found. (Pixabay)

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

West Hawaii Today

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has seen more than swarms of tourists, as officials discovered little fire ants in the popular destination.

The little fire ants found in the Steam Vents area and Mauna Ulu parking lot are the first known spotting in the national park.

“We are concerned for the health and safety of our staff and visitors, and the fragile Hawaiian ecosystems of the park,” said David Benitez, park ecologist. “LFA really depend on humans to move them around. We need everyone to ensure their vehicles and gear are free of ants before coming into the park.”

A press release from the national park service says they are sampling to see how widespread the ants are, in an effort to protect the ecosystem and visitors alike from the invasive species. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has been actively monitoring any equipment, material and vehicles brought into the park for little fire ants since 2014. In 2018, they found the invaders on such equipment a dozen times.

The area is still open to visitors and no bites have been reported.

READ MORE: Lava bomb through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

Previous story
Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Just Posted

Kimberley Scouts fundraising for Pacific Jamboree trip

Kimberley Scouts have begun fundraising for their Pacific Jamboree trip that will… Continue reading

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook releases annual community report

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has released their annual community report and local Community Coordinator… Continue reading

Kimberley SunMine third quarter report

Third quarter was just below projected numbers; City CAO

Green Bay Committee terminates Reach-Out Kootenay Ice ticket campaign

The Green Bay Committee has announced that they shutting up shop, effective… Continue reading

Avalanche women’s team get first wins at home

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team was able to get… Continue reading

Extreme Education and Career Fair helps give back to the community

It’s estimated that there will be one million job vacancies in the next nine years in B.C.

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Two more government pot shops to open in Kamloops

Two private applications are also in the queue to come before city council by the end of the year

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Most Read