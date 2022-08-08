Investigation continues into disappearance of B.C. man in Spain

Scott Graham was last seen on July 15 in Madrid

Victoria man Scott Graham has been missing in Spain since mid-July when he lost his phone, passport, and possibly his kidney-transplant medication. (Courtesy Georgia Graham)

The search continues for a Victoria man missing in Spain.

Scott Graham, 67, was supposed to fly home on July 29 but has not been seen since he left the Canadian embassy in Madrid on July 15.

Graham was travelling alone in Spain with plans to city hop throughout the latter weeks of July. However, while on a bus ride from Vigo to San Sebastian on July 10, Graham was left at a rest stop without his bags or medication.

Graham’s family has been doing their best to chase down any information.

They know he visited a hospital in Madrid on the morning of July 15 and the Canadian embassy later that day. They also know, from having spoken to the embassy themselves, that Graham had made an appointment to return to the embassy the following Monday (July 18), but that he never showed up.

One of Graham’s three children, Kaiza Graham, told Victoria News the embassy had said Graham couldn’t remember any family members’ phone numbers or his email or Facebook passwords so he wasn’t able to contact them. He also apparently told the embassy he had tried to get his kidney-transplant medication from the hospital, but that he hadn’t been able to.

How long he can last without it isn’t clear, Kaiza said, noting that her father’s transplant is the result of a genetic disease known as polycystic kidney disease.

Victoria police are working to support the missing person investigation, which is being led by Spanish authorities.

Victoria investigators have learned Graham may have been seen at the Hospital Universitario La Paz, but have been unable to determine what the outcome of the visit was.

In an effort to assist the investigation, police have released an appeal for information in Spanish.

Police are asking anyone in Madrid or elsewhere in Spain to call 112 if they have seen Graham. Anyone outside of Spain with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654.

