Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

The death of a child in Tofino is being investigated by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the RCMP announced that the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating the sudden death of a child in Tofino on Dec. 16.

“This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, friends, first responders and medical personnel,” said BC RCMP Major Crimes Section Operations Officer Superintendent Sanjaya Wijayakoon. “This investigation is in its preliminary stages, and is expected to be a long, thorough and involved process involving many agencies including BC Coroners service.”

On Dec. 13, Tofino RCMP and BC Ambulance personnel arrived at a residence in Ty-Histanis, a Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation community neighbouring Tofino, where a child had reportedly suffered injuries.

The child, whose identity has not been released, succumbed to their injuries three days later.

Tofino RCMP launched an immediate investigation, which has since been taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police say other children from the residence have been temporarily relocated while the investigation is underway.

“The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death,” the announcement states. “The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release at this time.”


Most Read