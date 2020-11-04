The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Quesnel RCMP are investigating the actions of a security guard who detained a woman outside a mall, and thefts that led up to the incident. The altercation was caught on video and has sparked strong reaction online since it was shared last week.

Police sent out a news release Wednesday, Nov. 4, stating police are investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases that occurred Oct. 29 in Quesnel, and the detention of the suspect by the security guard is included in that investigation.

According to police, a woman entered G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital Oct. 29 and stole a worker’s jacket, purse and wallet. Investigators said she then went to business and stole another worker’s credit cards from her wallet.

“The woman attended four businesses in Quesnel and made numerous fraudulent purchases using the credit cards belonging to both victims,” police said in the release.

While the woman was making bogus purchases at a business in the West Park Mall, an employee became suspicious and called security. When the guard identified himself and tried to detain the woman, she attempted to run out of the mall.

The security guard grabbed the woman as she exited the door, and a struggle ensued, captured on video. The guard held her on the ground until the police arrived.

“The police are investigating the actions of the security guard during the detention of the woman, as well as the criminal activity leading up to the incident,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said in the release. “The officers are gathering witness statements, surveillance video, cell phone video and other evidence to ensure all investigational avenues are exhausted.”

The police are asking the person who took the video, as well as the male citizen that tried to intervene during the event, to contact the RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed this incident on Oct. 29 and has information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

Twyla Short was one of the first people on the scene on Oct. 29, drawn outside of the store by the sound of a woman’s screams.

“… he has his knee on her spine and her back, and her little arm up, and she’s naked. By then, her coat was off, her shirt and bra were up around her neck. All I saw was hair, a bare back, him on her.”

Short said she told the guard to “Get off of her,” but was told to leave, in offensive language.

According to Short, other people called for calm, but the guard did not relax his position on the woman, telling onlookers the woman had stolen something.

“A man, he just came up beside me, and said ‘get … off her now,’ and he released her,” Short said.

When Quesnel RCMP arrived on the scene, they detained the woman but ended up releasing her without charges.

Short said she went to the police station, demanding to give a statement.

Mall management has not returned calls from The Observer.

READ MORE: Quesnel RCMP investigating West Park Mall confrontation caught on video


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sparwood man runs from Elk Valley to Cranbrook for Foundry fundraiser

Just Posted

Kimberley Transit Society office manager Carole Rausch has been recognized as a BC Transit Superstar. BC Transit photo
BC Transit recognizes Kimberley’s Carole Rausch

Rausch named a BC Transit Superstar

Calvin Domin (right), finished his run from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Sunday morning, with support from his wife, Terri (left) and an army of friends and cheerleaders along the way. Trevor Crawley photo.
Sparwood man runs from Elk Valley to Cranbrook for Foundry fundraiser

Fundraising campaign to support youth mental health services and treatment in the region

The KIJHL provides an update regarding a positive COVID-19 test from one of the members of the Kimberley Dynamiters. Paul Rodgers file.
After contact tracing, IH says 9 additional Dynamiters must isolate

Final exhibition game cancelled

Illustration courtesy twinkl.ca
107 years ago this month: 3 hangings in Nelson, and 1 reprieve

107 years ago this month, lawyers were trying to save the life of Bruno Cutri

The Kimberley Pipe Band.
Kimberley Pipe Band cancels trip to Netherlands

Trip derailed by COVID again

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

Most Read