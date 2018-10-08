Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Irving Oil says a “major incident” happened at its oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., this morning.

The company did not provide details, but numerous photos and videos posted to social media show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery.

One Facebook user living nearby reported feeling a “bed-shaking explosion” at around 10:15 a.m.

Irving says on Twitter that they are “actively assessing the situation” and they will share more information when it becomes available.

Saint John Police tweeted that they were responding to the incident, and asked people to stay away from the area.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police
Next story
Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Just Posted

Military Ames thanks local volunteer for upkeep of Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park

Military Ames would like to thank Kimberley Volunteer Lincoln Harrison who has… Continue reading

Kimberley Mayor headed to China with Purcell International Education

Mayor Don McCormick and Duncan MacLeod of PIE seeking funds for full-time international school.

Kimberley City Council approves financial plan amendments

First, second and third reading have been given to five different amendments to the financial plan.

‘Twisted sisters’ reunite in Kimberley after 45 years

European friends who met in Kimberley 45 years ago return to their meeting place.

Earth’s Own Naturals donates $1,200 to Kimberley Loan Cupboard

The local business has saved up funds from membership fees to give back to the community.

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Entrepreneurs cook up edible pot products despite legalization delay

Ottawa has promised that legalization for edibles will come in 2018/19

Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Most Read