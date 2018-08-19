Island swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Susan Simmons (right) chats with a member of her team after halting her swim across the Strait of Juan de Fuca Saturday evening. Simmons started to develop hypothermia after swimming almost nine hours in 9 C choppy waters. Photo contributed

After almost nine hours of swimming in 9 C choppy waters, Susan Simmons of Victoria has halted her attempt to swim across the Strait of Juan de Fuca after developing hypothermia.

Simmons – an ultra-marathon simmer with multiple sclerosis – dove into the waters off Ogden Point Saturday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. expecting to be in the water for 24 hours for the 66-kilometre journey from Victoria to Port Angeles.

Here's Susan swimming with ease at the first ever attempt of the double crossing of the JDF strait. Follow her journey at https://t.co/IQbu5rDvvJ #JuanDeFucaX2#WithMS4MS pic.twitter.com/yduhUrDHvU — msathlete (@MS_athlete) August 18, 2018

The MS Athlete had hoped to be the first person to make the journey, after tide and winds delayed her adventure twice, earlier this month.

Simmons uses the cold water swims to manage her MS and as a way to spread the message of resilience, strength and awareness of the disease.

In 2017, the Victoria-based swimmer who trains at Cowichan Lake was named one of the World Open Water Swimming’s World’s 50 Most Adventurous Open Water Women.

In a series of tweets posted Saturday evening, Simmons and her team said, “This is the longest Susan has ever swam in water this cold. She is being treated [en] route to Victoria.”

“We are so proud of her!”

