It’s Election Day in Kimberley: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Kimberley 2022 municipal election gets underway.

We already know Don McCormick will continue as mayor, as he is running unopposed.

Polls are open in Kimberley from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

McKim School, 689 Rotary Drive

Who you can vote for:

Council: Sue Cairns, Kevin Dunnebacke, Craig Janzen, Jason McBain, Woody McGuire, Sandra Roberts, Steve Royer, and Andrew Skaien.

School District 6 Kimberley Zone: Donna Andrews, Betty Lou Barrett, Roxanne McIntosh, Ron McRae, Darryl Oakley and Sandra Smail

Regional District of East Kootenay Electoral E Director: Nowel Berg, Jane Walter

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

