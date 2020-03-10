It’s not always a scam; Red Cross was fundraising in Kimberley last week

Due to the fact that there are so many scams operating these days, people are rightly suspicious when anyone knocks on their door to solicit money.

There was some concern in Kimberley last week about people saying they were from the Red Cross soliciting funds door to door.

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel says that police did hear about it.

“We did, so we called the Red Cross and they verified they were in fact canvassing in our area (up until March 6). We were also told they don’t accept cash only Credit Cards. That may have raised suspicion for some people but it’s probably better as it can be tracked,” Newel said.

He also advised that if you have any doubts about someone soliciting funds, you should call the agency directly to see if they have an active fundraising campaign in the area.

