BC School Sports tournaments can now resume after a Feb. 3 decision from the Ministry of Education. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

BC School Sports tournaments can now resume after a Feb. 3 decision from the Ministry of Education. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

‘It’s official’: BC School Sports gets green light to resume tournaments

The Ministry of Education initially prevented such events from happening, amid the pandemic

BC School Sports has received the green light to proceed with sports tournaments once again.

The announcement was made in a social media post on Thursday evening (Feb. 3) and came after weeks of conversations with the Ministry of Education.

“It’s official! School Sports Tournaments are back,” BC School Sports said in a Tweet.

“Thanks, everyone for your support this week and to the Ministry of Education and stakeholders for being open to constant dialogue this week to understand the issue.”

BC School Sports executive director, Jordan Abney, spoke to Black Press on Wednesday, saying that he remained “hopeful” tournaments would be back in action sooner than later.

READ MORE: BC School Sports ‘hopeful’ Ministry of Education will reverse tournaments restriction

Revised provincial health orders as of Feb. 1, allow local club sports tournaments to proceed.

Intervention from the Ministry of Education, however, prevented primary and secondary schools from being included in the loosened restrictions.

Now that tournaments can move forward there are COVID-19 safety protocols that closely mirror measures already in place in B.C. schools.

Notably, spectators at indoor events are not permitted, according to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines for sports tournaments.

The province also stressed the importance of ensuring teams don’t socialize with their opponents and that individuals have personal space during all tournament proceedings.

BC School Sports confirmed the ministry’s latest decision in an email to Black Press on Friday morning.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCOVID-19Local SportsMinistry of HealthOkanagan

Previous story
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release
Next story
Provinces need $28 billion more a year for health care, premiers say

Just Posted

Ami Salmen says her tattoos have helped her to accept her new body, and keep loving herself throughout her breast cancer journey. (Photo by Lexy Parks, Courtesy of Ami Salmen)
The power of ink: how tattoos helped one woman through her breast cancer journey

It’s time to sign up for the spring Little League season. Submitted file
Kootenay Little League looking for Kimberley and area players

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Kimberley think tank shares vision for how humanity will live 500 years from now

A GoFundMe has been started by two Kimberley locals, who hope to raise money for a reward to be issued by local authorities to witnesses who come forward with information leading to an arrest in the Kimberley Alpine Resort arson investigation. Paul Rodgers photo.
UPDATE: Reward money offered to assist in search for Kimberley Alpine Resort arsonist