It’s tick season. (Image Credit: Contributed) It’s tick season. (Image Credit: Contributed)

It’s tick season in Cranbrook, Kimberley

WildSafeBC offers tips for identifying and avoiding ticks during the spring and summer months

It’s tick season again and WildSafeBC is providing some tips on how to identify and avoid ticks, as well as what to do if you are bitten.

According to Danica Roussy, WildSafeBC’s community coordinator for Kimberley-Cranbrook, ticks are unlike many other insects. Ticks have eight legs and they are most abundant in spring and summer. There are two types of ticks in B.C. known to bite humans: the rocky mountain wood tick and the western black-legged tick.

“The rocky mountain wood tick can carry diseases, but these occurrences are rare in B.C.,” says Roussy. “However, the toxin in the saliva of wood ticks can cause tick paralysis. If the tick is not removed, it can be fatal. If ticks are removed early, the paralysis is reversed and the animal is symptom free.”

She adds that the western black-legged tick is the tick known to carry Lyme disease, which is caused by a bacteria. The ticks are small – about the size of a sesame seed. The incidence of Lyme disease is believed to be less than one per cent. Most ticks that carry Lyme disease are found along the coast, essentially west of Yale and Boston bar.

While the chance of getting Lyme disease is relatively low, WildSafeBC says that it’s still important to make sure that you take precautions to avoid getting bit by a tick.

READ MORE: Take note, tick season is upon us

Roussy recommends walking on marked trails and avoiding grassy, forested areas.

“Ticks to not drop from trees but [rather] climb up to the tips of grasses and brush, waiting for a host to come by,” Roussy explained. “They are triggered by vibrations and go ‘questing’ for a host.”

Wearing light coloured clothing can help you spot a tick if it does find its way to your body.

Tucking your pant legs into your socks or wearing gators can also help, along with wearing insect repellent that contains DEET.

“Be especially wary along game trails or habitats that are good for rodents. This includes open, grassy areas,” Roussy said. “When you return from a hike, check yourself, children and pets. Ticks will climb up and can be found in your hairline, scalp, folds of skin or under your armpit or knees.”

If you know of an area where ticks are found in and around your community, it is best to avoid those areas if possible, Roussy says, adding that it’s important to remove the tick as soon as possible if you do find one on your body.

“If you do get a tick on you, remove as much as possible with fine tipped tweezers. Get as close to the skin as possible and pull straight up – do not twist,” Roussy explained. “Do not handle the tick with bare hands and, if you can, keep the live tick [in a container] in your fridge. Monitor yourself for three to 30 days afterwards for any symptoms such as muscle joint pain, fever, fatigue, or a bulls-eye shaped rash. If you have any of these symptoms, seek medical advice and bring the live tick with you for testing.”

WildSafeBC says there are ways to prevent ticks from coming to your yard by managing attractants.

“Ticks need a host to grow, so if you can keep the host out of your yard you are doing well. Ticks can’t travel very far on their own, but their hosts can bring the ticks to you. Ensure your pets are treated for ticks so that they do not bring ticks into your home,” Roussy said.

Deer and small mammals are great vectors for ticks and if they are in your yard – there is a good chance ticks may be too. Other hosts include, but are not limited to, mice, ground squirrels, marmots, chipmunks, moose, sheep, pets and even birds. Therefore, managing attractants is a good way to avoid brining in wildlife and ticks to your yard. Best practices include removing or protecting plants that attract deer, removing hiding spots for small rodents, cutting down tall grass, and managing fruits and other attractive sources of food.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons
Next story
Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Just Posted

Wasa resident Anthony Dransfeld makes it home from Nepal

Bulletin contributor and Wasa resident Anthony Dransfeld is back on Canadian soil… Continue reading

It’s tick season in Cranbrook, Kimberley

WildSafeBC offers tips for identifying and avoiding ticks during the spring and summer months

MP Morrison reacts to Liberals firearms ban

Kootenay-Columbia Conservative disappointed no parliamentary debate was held on the measures

Kimberley’s Ed Purves honoured for 50 years of service to Scouting

Ed Purves has been a key volunteer with Scouts Canada in Kimberley… Continue reading

Two new programs support Basin food producers

The Columbia Basin Trust has recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted… Continue reading

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

Most Read