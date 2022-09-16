Jane Walter is seeking a fourth term as RDEK Area E Director.

Walter has lived on St. Mary’s Lake Road in Area E for almost 40 years. She and her husband (former RDEK Director Norm) raised their three children there.

She says she thought about retiring, but there are too many projects that she would like to see reach the finish line.

One of those is running the fibre optic cable through Meadowbrook to Wasa.

This will be a huge boon to those who live along the route, she says, because right now internet is expensive and limited.

“I’d love to see it on St. Mary Lake Road too, but there aren’t enough people living there,” she said. “But it will be a great benefit to Meadowbrook and Wasa residents to have more affordable internet.”

There are also issues about motorized boats on Wasa Lake, she says.

“We want to do a survey next summer about uses on the lake. There are concerns for safety, how has the shoreline structure been impacted. The shoreline was last reviewed 11 years ago.”

And finally Walter says she would really miss it if she didn’t run.

“I really enjoy working with the people,” she said.

Election 2022