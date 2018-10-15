Jane Walter seeks another term as RDEK Director for Area E

Area E Director Jane Walter

RDEK Area E Director Jane Walter asks for you support again as she seeks another term.

Walter has lived on St. Mary’s Lake Road for 35 years. She and her husband (former RDEK Director Norm) raised their three children there.

“During that time I have volunteered and worked with many associations and groups of individuals,” Walter said. “I am running again because I feel that I know and understand what it takes to be a good director for Area E. I can work with the residents, associations, RDEK Board and the RDEK staff.

Some of the accomplishments Walter has been proud to see completed under her term are the Rural Kimberley Official Community Plan; the Wasa and Area Official Community Plan; the Cherry Creek Falls Park; and Funding for the reconstruction of the Wasa outdoor Skating Rink.

Projects that she is still working on are building the St. Mary’s Lake Park; building towers for better internet and cell phone for all of the Area E residents; trying to secure Kindergarten to grade 3 to be taught at Wasa and also building some rural senior housing.

“While I have been the director for the last seven years I have been able to help secure grants to help several associations and groups, these groups have provided so many beautiful amenities for our residents to use.

“I have also relayed concerns of residents to varying Provincial Ministries, RCMP, Natural Resource Officers and Conservation Officers.

“I am also working to make sure all of the residents learn about the fire smart plan and I am also communicating to the forestry that they need to continue the work they have been doing in the Lost Dog Area and Premier Lake Area through out Area E.”

