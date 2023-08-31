Jim Webster publishes ‘The Adventures of Happy Hans’

“Once upon a time Happy Hans, a jovial fellow from Bavaria, moved to Kimberley, a charming little mining town in the East Kootenays, known today as the Best Little Town in British Columbia.”

So begins “The Kimberley Adventures of Happy Hans,” a new book published by local Jim Webster highlighting the many places and sights of the city.

“I wanted to promote some of the sights and activities of Kimberley in a fun way, at a level that it could be read as a kids book, but also that adults could enjoy and learn a bit more about our community,” Webster said.

The book’s origins go back to this past spring. Webster had gone to the train station of the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway and happened to snap a photo of the Happy Hans statue they have there.

Not long after, he was hiking the Butte and found himself wondering what it would be like for Happy Hans to be able to be up there enjoying the view himself.

“I started combining a few photos to see what I could come up with, posting the result on Kimberley Cork Board,” Webster said. “I was surprised with the positive reaction and soon I was posting shots of Happy Hans at other locations about town. People were suggesting more locations to visit and some even thought a calendar might be a good idea.”

Then in early August he was approached by Emily Smith and Carol Fergus of First Saturdays. They asked if he had a photo of Happy with an accordion.

“It seems they had come upon a treasure trove of old Oktoberfest coffee mugs while cleaning out the Chamber storage shed,” Webster said. “The idea is to put a new decal, celebrating 50 years of Happy Hans and Oktoberfest onto the mugs.”

Webster added these new mugs should be ready by some time in September.

The process from idea to published book did not take very long.

On Monday, Aug. 28 Webster said Colleen Friesen suggested he put together a book with all his Happy Hans photos he’d posted since spring. On Tuesday he started putting together all his photos and then utilized AI software ChatGPT for some advice on writing a kid’s story about a mascot named Happy Hans. With that as his guide and his photos organized, he started building the story.

Webster sent a couple rough drafts to Friesen and a friend of his who is an editor, and by Tuesday evening he felt that with 22 pages and 30 photos he had a story.

He learned he could upload his story to Apple Books and set his own price. He decided to set it to free and the next morning he discovered his book had been approved and was now available to download and read. All you need to do is go to Apple Books and search for “The Kimberley Adventures of Happy Hans.”

On Wednesday morning, Webster decided to check what it would cost to make physical copies of the book.

“After uploading my files I discovered that my book needed to be a minimum of 30 pages long so it seemed that a second edition was going to happen much sooner than I’d expected I started creating more pictures and added to the story to incorporate those,” Webster explained.

The second edition is now complete and uploaded for approval on Apple Books and Webster has also ordered 10 hard copies of the book. If you’d like a copy you can contact Webster at websterjimbabs@gmail.com or collect them at the Friends Collective/Gallery next to the Friends Used Book Store.

The cost is $25 each, which will go towards printing costs and the balance towards updating the trail map on the cuckoo clock in the Platzl.

“All in all it has been a fun journey and I hope people, especially kids, enjoy the story,” Webster said. “As for what he has in that mug of his, I’ve heard root beer but that could just be a rumour.”



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

