Jingles for Jackets Christmas singalong event seeks to raise money and warm clothing for community

On Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Centennial Hall Chelsea Van Derwerff and Natalie Skokan are putting on a singalong event called Jingles for Jackets to raise money and winter clothing for the community this Christmas.

The event will feature local legend Arne Sahlen playing piano and a ladies choir in addition to a few other well-known Kimberley musicians.

Tickets are by donation and are available through Event Brite, with all money raised going to the Kimberley Food Bank.

“It is sure to be a fantastic evening, so rest up your vocal cords and get ready to belt your heart out to all your Christmas favourites,” organizers said in their Facebook event.

If you have any unused warm winter clothing laying around the house, you are encouraged to bring it to the event as all donated clothing will go towards the Street Angels program. Jackets as well as winter boots, warm socks and long johns are all welcome.

In keeping with current mandates from the Provincial Health Authority, proof of vaccine is required to attend, along with photo identification.

To ensure safe social distancing, organizers are encouraging “jingling, but no mingling.” Guests are asked to sit at their designated spot and wear their masks when not seated. Hand sanitizer will be on hand, donated by Sprout Health Market.

There will be three metres of space between the first row of seating and the stage to ensure there’s enough space between the guests and the performers, and all the seating will be spaced out appropriately as well.

As always, if you feel sick, you should stay home.

The event is sponsored by Kootenay Mortgage.



