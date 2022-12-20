Jingles for Jackets warm clothing drive to go ahead Thursday, despite the cold

Coordinators Jingles for Jackets, which takes place this Thursday, are still going ahead with the event despite the cold weather forecasted, saying they’d decided, “there’s something wrong about cancelling a warm clothing drive event because it’s too cold outside.”

Organizers Chelsea Vanderwerff, Natalie Skokan and Chantel Delaney took to Original Goat Production’s Facebook page on Monday to announce that the event is soldiering on, with a few minor changes.

The donation site for jackets and other winter clothing items has been moved to the back of event sponsor Sprout Health Market, located at #16 196 Spokane St.

The organizers also have trimmed down the song list for the singalong so the event will run a little shorter. Hot chocolate, provided by Mother Parkers Coffee, will also be available by donation to help keep everyone warm. All money raised will go to the Kimberley Food Bank.

“It will be short and sweet and cozy and wonderful, and we need the donations more than ever because it’s so cold out,” Delaney said.

Skokan told the Bulletin that she had talked with the Salvation Army who informed her that although they will take everything, they are in particular need of gloves, toques, socks and boots.

Also important to note is that although there is a cost when shopping at the Salvation Army, if you are in need, but can’t afford the items, you can simply ask and it will all be given for free.

Musicians for the evening’s carols include Oliver McQuaid, Cosima, Curtis Kaldestade, Leslie Pink, Randy Marchie, Stacy Decosse, Angie Bedome and Ryan Peterson.

The second-annual Jingles for Jackets takes place on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 in the Platzl.