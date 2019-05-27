Join the Healthy Kimberley team

Healthy Kimberley has openings for new board members

Submitted

Healthy Kimberley is a registered not-for-profit Society that is dedicated to promoting physical activity and healthy eating in the Kimberley community. To help sustain our current high level of project work, Healthy Kimberley is seeking new directors to join our team.

Since reimagining the Kimberley Wellness Foundation into the Healthy Kimberley Society in March 2018, a small team of directors, project coordinators and volunteers have launched several new initiatives that focus on healthy lifestyle choices. During the last 15 months some of the Healthy Kimberley projects that have been completed or are underway are: Food Recovery Depot, Taking Care of Business, Bike to Work week, Selkirk High School basketball court construction, Physical Literacy for Communities, Playbox, Walk with your Doc and Swan Sub Playground. And we’re just getting started!

Board members are responsible for the operation of the organization and guide the projects and activities that are carried out by our talented team members and contractors. Every board member contributes in their own special way and some are able to devote more time than others but all applicants should be:

Keen and enthusiastic about promoting healthy activity and healthy eating in Kimberley

Available for meetings approximately 4-6 times per year, 1-2 hours per meeting

We are also looking for people with skills or background in: Grant writing, communication (e.g. – writing for the paper, digital media), project management, event planning, health promotion / disease prevention, finance / bookkeeping, legal matters, computers, trades, education and research.

For more information about our projects and organization please read about us at HealthyKimberley.weebly.com or on our Facebook page.

If you are interested in getting involved as a director (or volunteer in another capacity) and contributing to Healthy Kimberley’s success and sustainability please contact us: healthykimberley5210@gmail.com or 250-427-4300

