Josh Dueck elected to Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame

Born and raised in Kimberley, he credits his supportive home town and family for making him who he is

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck has been elected to the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made by Freestyle BC, where Dueck is currently Executive Director.

Dueck won a silver medal in men’s sitting slalom race at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympics. He followed this with a gold (super combined) and a silver (downhill) at Sochi in 2014, where he was given the honour of being Canada’s flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.

He was also a world champion, an X-Games champ, and drew international attention for being the first person to complete a back flip in a sit ski.

From Salomon Freeski:

“We are but a product of our environments,” Dueck told the Bulletin. “I really believe this to be true.

“Growing up in the supportive mountain town of Kimberley has given me every possible resource to be successful; my time at home allowed me to explore, be adventurous and to learn how to gritty in the face of adversity. My parents hit a home run by making this their home and the place they raised their children, I cannot thank my family enough for their contributions to who I am today.

“Like any milestone in life we hope to use it as a platform to work off in the future. My vision has long been to work with the next generation of dreamers, and to facilitate experiential learning opportunities to support the growth of the key skills needed to thrive in this wild adventure we call life. Perhaps if the stars align that place of growth will one day be back home where it all began.

“Thank you MOM and DAD and everyone I call family in Kimberley for the part you played in this story, WE DID IT!”

Dueck’s career in para-alpine skiing began with an accident on the ski hill when he was coaching freestyle skiing in 2004.

As it states at joshdueck.com: “Josh was given a choice; wallow in misery or shift his perception of how one can move through the mountains.”

In addition to his many athletic achievements, Dueck has shared his story with thousands of people through various speaking engagements, inspiring others to follow their dreams, no matter the difficulty.

An article at Paralympic.ca says that he has reached the highest levels of his sport and remains an influential figure on the field of play.

“Well-respected for his successful exploits on the hill, Dueck is also a valued member of the international sport community for his work to advance the Paralympic Movement and inspire others to find their paths. Since his retirement from the sport following Sochi, Dueck has continued to be an active and strong voice,” says paralympic.ca

“He and his wife Lacey also provide mentorship for those who have experienced a life-altering injury. Through empowerment, Dueck celebrates growth and healing, and shows what is possible. His personal mantra is that passion plus perseverance equals possibility.

Heavily involved with many pursuits that promote active living, Dueck has acted as an ambassador for such organizations as High Fives Foundation, Rick Hansen Foundation, and Wings for Life. He is a peer mentor for Spinal Cord Injury BC, president of the Live it Love it Foundation promoting outdoor recreation activities for people with disabilities, and a director on the TELUS Community Board in the Thompson Okanagan region.

In September 2018, he was named executive director of Freestyle BC where he can directly impact the future of Canada’s freestyle skiers who are similarly vying for international success.

A Queen’s Diamond Jubilee recipient, Dueck was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, which was an evening he never forget as he was able to celebrate his sports story one more time with his now late parents, Peter and Vickie Dueck.”