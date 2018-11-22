Josh Dueck is featured in a new ad for Toyota.

Josh Dueck shouts out to Kimberley in new Toyota ad

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck has had many accomplishments in his career, including Paralympic gold. Now retired from competitive skiing, he continues to work as a motivational speaker, among other endeavours.

READ: Josh Dueck takes his place in Hall of Fame

READ: Josh Dueck to retire from competitive skiing

And he is also the star of a new Toyota commercial. In the ad, Dueck talks about a few of his accomplishments, what he looks for in a vehicle, and of course, a shout out to his hometown.

Asked how the ad came about, Dueck said local Toyota dealers had suggested him as a spokesperson to the company who filmed the ad.

“The Toyota ad was a fun campaign to be a part of and a natural fit as I have been a big fan of Toyota and an owner for several years,” he said. “The ad company who filmed it was suggested to call me based upon feedback of the local dealerships.

“The shout out to Kimberley is second nature. My roots were planted there in 1981 and most of my life and early development was nurtured in the beautiful amphitheater known as Kimberley.”

RAV4_TOYOTATALK_NARAMATA from Elevator Strategy on Vimeo.

Previous story
B.C. legislature speaker suggested friend be sergeant-at-arms

Just Posted

Kimberley Food Bank prepares for Christmas

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is gearing up for another busy… Continue reading

The Barra MacNeils East Coast Christmas

Presented by Key City Theatre and Western Financial

Healthy Kimberley Food Waste Recovery Depot celebrates soft launch

The program aims to re-direct healthy food that would otherwise be thrown away.

Stretching Silver Through Blue Haze – poems and pictures at Centre 64

This Friday, November 23, poet Lawrence Gregory and photographer Birgit Gutsche will… Continue reading

Regional midget team continues to do well

The East Kootenay Midget Regional Tier 1 team was in Kelowna this… Continue reading

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

The weekend will also include dropping the puck at an NHL Colorado Avalanche game as well as attending an NFL game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Many Republicans have denounced Trump’s decision not to levy harsher penalties on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

UK and EU agree draft text on future relations after Brexit

European Commissioners met Thursday in an extraordinary session at a critical stage in Brexit negotiations, ahead of a weekend EU summit focused on Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Most Read