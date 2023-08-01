July on the Side organizers share their side of the story

At this year’s JulyFest, Heather Gemmell was made music manager for the festival and she made the decision to have bands not play two years in a row. Some local musicians took issue with that and decided to put on their own event, which they dubbed July on the Side.

The Bulletin sat down with Curtis Kaldestad and Mike Guarnery of the band 4 Deer Run to hear their side of things.

Guarnery was the Chamber of Commerce manager for a number of years and therefore has a lot of experience coordinating JulyFest, as well as mentoring his forerunners.

“4 Deer Run has a history of putting on other events, we’ve done supports for a lot of individuals and we’ve done our own event planning throughout the years and if you don’t like the answer you’re given, you either just take it or you do something about it,” said Guarnery. “So we decided to start looking at doing something about it.”

Kaldestad has played for JulyFest eight years, and said it would have been ten straight years were it not for COVID. He explained that he had heard that a decision was made in January or February to disallow bands from playing two years in a row.

“I don’t think there was an announcement, that’s the part that first set me off,” he said. He said he contacted Gemmell and it was confirmed that nobody who played last year would be playing at this year’s event.

He said he was “shocked” and asked her why she’d made that decision and said he was told that it was to encourage new bands to play and increase diversity at the lineup.

He then decided to write a post in the East Kootenay Musicians Facebook group to let people know about Gemmell’s decision.

The post read as follows:

“Approve or don’t approve this post but I don’t see why this shouldn’t be public information.

For this year’s 50th anniversary Julyfest, coordinator Heather Gemmell has made ‘one rule’, that no band that played in last year’s Julyfest will be allowed to play this year.

Thoughts?”

“I was upset, and I didn’t know what to do for a while,” Kaldestad said. “I sat back and I wrote that post and I really, really debated even sending it, but I thought it was only right to let everybody know. Just put it out there and say here’s what’s happening, how do you feel? And the response spoke for itself.”

He said he felt it could be seen as a disservice to the bands as well as the fans who like to see those bands at the festival.

“There’s a huge history to JulyFest, anybody who’s been a part of it knows it,” he said. “50 years didn’t come from nothing. The community came together year after year long before the Chamber took it over, to put that festival on because it was a homecoming, because it brought everybody back, people who didn’t live here came to visit their friends and to see their friends play music on a stage.

“And basically this year, that all just seemed to disappear. It didn’t seem like there was any acknowledgement of the history, it was more like, ‘Hey it’s 50 years, let’s do something brand new.’ And that seemed to really not sit well with the people who had been with the festival up until then.”

He added that he first joined JulyFest ten years ago because the band he was in at the time wanted to take part, and he grew to like it. It then became a yearly thing, the biggest show for his band each year and something he’d look forward to every year.

“I was very lucky, our bands would get good positions, later night positions at JulyFest, with bigger crowds, but I would have been very happy this year to be at an earlier time slot and still just be a part of it,” he said. “I didn’t need that, I just loved being part of the festival.”

They then decided to put on their own party and started to seek a location. Guarnery said there were a few locations they looked at that weren’t made available to them, and then Andy and Karen Cetinski, also a former coordinator of JulyFest through her company Rocky Mountain Event Planners, offered their location to them.

That location happened to be directly across the street from Centennial Park where JulyFest is held.

“We weren’t unhappy with the location, it came to us, we didn’t go seeking it,” Kaldestad said.

After the location was solidified, they got a group together of other bands and musicians who wanted to be involved.

“That’s the way I looked at it is the community made it happen, it’s the same way JulyFest happened in the past before it was more of an official event like it is now,” Kaldestad said.

“From the second I hit send on that post, everyone I talked to wanted to do something and they wanted to support whatever we were doing and the more the plan came together, the more people came around it. It’s the first example I’ve ever seen of a groundswell and that’s exactly what it was, it was the bigger it got, the bigger it got.”

The majority of bands they booked had all played JulyFest in years past. One of the bands on the lineup was Black Diamond. Guarnery explained that members of that band used to play in a group called Sensation, who was a part of JulyFest going back to the 1970s and ‘80s.

“It’s great to see that continued legacy, especially for a 50th anniversary, where those guys got to come out and play in Black Diamond, which has been around for a while,” Guarnery said.

“I can’t tell you how happy I was to be able to stand there in that crowd watching Black Diamond, they just killed it,” Kaldestad added. “I think that’s the moment when I felt like we’d done it, was watching them play.”

They set a limit of 250 tickets, which were all sold out. They said they wanted to keep it limited and have people approach them to purchase tickets so they knew who was coming, to help set the tone and environment they wanted.

Kaldestad said there were a lot of long-time JulyFest supporters there who gave them a lot of good feedback on the event they booked.

“That’s the goal, it’s not to make money, it’s not to stick our finger up in the air, it was to support people and make a community event the way we felt it should be and I feel like we did that,” he said.

Given that bands aren’t able to play two years in a row at JulyFest, the Bulletin asked if they’d go back to it next year.

“It’s a good question because for me that’s tough to answer,” Kaldestad said. “I had a streak going. I had a friend who also hadn’t missed a JulyFest as far back as he can remember and he never would and it’s kind of like now that I have, where’s the pressure to get to the next one type of thing.

“And since we have this festival going we might be very busy. It really looks like it’s going to go forward, not just the local support on the ground, but we have businesses interested in becoming involved with us.”



