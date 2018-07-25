JulyFest wrap up

Another JulyFest weekend has come and gone, and, having had a little time to rest and recuperate, Karen Rempel from Rocky Mountain Events is pleased to declare the weekend a success.

“This year’s event attracted more people to the area, hotels were all booked, restaurants and businesses all benefited in this great event and we thank the community for all their assistance.

“Homecoming parade was an hour with more floats this year than in many years,” she said. “The energy was pumping and good times had by all. Class reunions, baseball “HOBO” reunion and many more made this year’s homecoming a special parade. There was a lot of rivalry with water soakers cooling off many on the very hot Saturday.”

Former City Councillor Jack Ratcliffe was the Parade Marshall this year. Bev Middlebrook took on the job of parade master, and Rempel says she did a great job.

As always the action, and most of the volunteer effort, took place at the bocce championships, held for a second straight year at Centennial Park.

“The bocce master was Michelle Nex,” Rempel said. “This year we used a CompuSport computer system to track all teams and results and it went very well. Bocce players repeatedly commented on the ease of using the system.”

JulyFest is a huge volunteer effort and Rempel cannot say enough about all those who pitched in to make the weekend happen.

“JulyFest is hosted by the Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce and special thanks to Board of Directors for their hard work to make the event happen,” she said.

“The Class of ‘88 came back with a huge reunion and jumped in to assist with the beer service. Thank you to all the Classy ‘88 grads. They constructed a huge beer stein to adorn their tent, which was all decorated.

“A special thank you to the Operations and Parks & Recreation staff of City of Kimberley and the RCMP.”

All volunteers received a special collectors’ item JulyFest t-shirt. They were also kept fed and hydrated through the weekend by Jimmy MacDonald.

“Jimmy’s Creations” was new this year, we wanted to treat our volunteers like gold,” Rempel said. “Jimmy cut up oranges and watermelons and served to all sun soaked volunteers.”

Youth volunteers will also receive scholarship letters.

Rempel and the JulyFest committee also want to thank Ray Gareau of Ray’s Music for his tireless effort working with the musicians, and providing an outstanding sounds system; 102.9 The Drive for using their truck to move generators, jump-starting machinery and helping with announcements; Kevin Martin, Martin Langlois, Brian Sondergaard, Al Rice, and Ron Smith.”

“And a big shout out to all our volunteers and bocce refs who worked so hard to make this event a success,” she said. “And thanks to all the bocce teams who came out to make it fun.”

Sponsors include Kimberley Kritters, Doug Clovechok, Subway, Fortis BC, Telus, CBT, Save On Foods, Big Magic Designs, Kimberley Riverside Campground, Kootenay Ice, Snow Drift Café, Kimberley North Star Coffee, Drain Pro Plumbing, Motor Mountain Rod Shop and Rempel thanks them all for their support.

“Finally, this a huge event that requires a lot of attention,” Rempel said. “We want to thank our families for their assistance in helping us, as well as their incredible level of patience to help maintain our sanity.”