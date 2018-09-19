Jumbo’s legal boondoggle continues

Province appealing the BC Supreme Court decision

The provincial government is appealing the BC Supreme Court decision from Friday, August 17th related to Jumbo Glacier Resort.

On Thursday, September 13th, communications official David Karn provided the following statement on behalf of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“The Province has determined that it will appeal the recent BC Supreme Court decision to grant a petition to Glacier Resorts challenging the decision of the then Minister of Environment that the Jumbo Glacier Resort Project had not been substantially started.”

He also advised that the Ministry will not be able to comment further “[a]s this matter will be back before the courts.”

Tommaso Oberti, vice president of Pheidias Project Management Corporation which manages the resort project, said he hasn’t seen the rationale for the appeal yet and expressed frustration that “the pattern of delays for the project continues.”

He said he was “very pleased” with the BC Supreme Court judgement in question.

“We thought it was a fairly robust ruling, so we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “We look forward to seeing the process completed.”

Robyn Duncan, Wildsight’s executive director, said the earlier judgement “was a very shocking decision for many of us… We are very pleased to hear the decision that the province will be appealing.”

Previous story
Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa
Next story
B.C. anglers furious over American VIP fishing trip

Just Posted

Jumbo’s legal boondoggle continues

Province appealing the BC Supreme Court decision

Local writer pens Viking Lullaby

Local business owner Michelle Forbes has a passion for viking history, as… Continue reading

BC Liberal leader Wilkinson visits Kimberley

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was in Kimberley as part of a… Continue reading

Chamber hosting tech information session with Karilyn Kempton

Kempton is the Tech Strategy Coordinator for the City of Revelstoke

Mac Campbell to run for Council and School Board

MacDonald (Mac) Campbell will not only be running as a candidate for… Continue reading

64 cats seized from ‘bad situation’ now in BC SPCA care

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

East Kootenay town considers public smoking ban ahead of cannabis legalization

Under the proposed regulations, anyone caught smoking or vaping in public will face a $2000 fine

Most Read