Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

UPDATE: Justin Trudeau, 2 of his kids have tested positive for COVID-19

Canada’s PM ‘feeling fine’ and will keep working remotely

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he tested positive for COVID-19 today.

He says on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and that he will keep working remotely this week as he follows public health guidelines. Two of his children have also tested positive for the virus.

His tweet also encourages everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Trudeau revealed last Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

He told The Canadian Press on Friday that it was because one of his three children had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau is set to deliver remarks and take questions from the media this morning through a remote news conference.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Calling the Ottawa protests ‘peaceful’ downplays non-violent dangers, critics say
Next story
VIDEO: Protesters show no sign of rolling off as Ottawa residents brace for more disruption

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking information to identify an alleged arsonist who set a car on fire early Sunday (Jan. 30) morning. Photo courtesy Cranbrook RCMP.
Cranbrook RCMP seek to identify alleged car arsonist

Former Dynamiter and Kimberley native Coy Prevost has scored his the first goal of his professional hockey career. Dynamiter file.
Former Dynamiter and Kimberley native Coy Prevost scores first goal of professional career

Local supporters of a "Freedom Convoy" currently in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates packed out Rotary Park in Cranbrook on Saturday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Local supporters of a truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates rally in Cranbrook

A mask-wearing tree at the Vernon Health Unit's COVID-19 testing centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row