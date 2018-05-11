KAC launches Take a Seat Campaign

The Kimberley Arts Council is raising funds for the replacement of the seats at Centre 64.

With the Give us a Lift Campaign having broken ground just over a month ago, the Kimberley Arts Council (KAC) has embarked on a new endeavour to raise funds for the replacement of the seats in the theatre at Centre 64.

The new fundraiser, the Take a Seat Campaign, aims to raise approximately $40,000 through community fundraising and grants to replace the existing and old seats that currently call the theatre at home.

“All of the current seats were second-hand when we installed them back in the early 90’s and while they have served us well, we are past due to replace them,” said Carol Fergus, Chair of the Take a Seat Campaign.

Kicking off the campaign will be a ‘seat sale’. With a $250 donation, individuals will be able to choose a seat in the theatre to sponsor and have a plaque in recognition permanently placed on that seat. Sponsorship will also include the opportunity to be the first to sit in that seat at a special opening gala when the seats are installed. A tax receipt for the full amount of donation will also be provided. The KAC expects donors to be able to ‘reserve’ their seat to sponsor through their website at kimberleyarts.com on Monday, May 14 or by calling/visiting Centre 64.

Following the Seat Sale will be the Kimberley Bed Race, an event that has been steadily growing since its inception. Proceeds from both the team registrations and the ‘bedpan pocket change collection’ will go directly towards the Take a Seat Campaign.

“This is a fun event where teams of five race down Deer Park Ave. in elimination seats to claim some amazing prizes and the title of Kimberley Bed Race Winner on our custom trophy,” said Fergus.

Entry for the Bed Race is limited to eight teams at a cost of $80 per team.

Finally, the Garden Gala Long Table Dinner at Cominco Gardens will take place on August 11. Last year’s gourmet dinner sold out and the KAC says they are thrilled to have Heartbeat Catering and Chef Michel Huhn back this year to provide an “incredible meal”. Early bird tickets are now on sale for $65 either at Centre 64 or online through East Kootenay Snap’d. Included in the evening will be a welcome glass of champagne, a three-course meal and live entertainment.

For more information contact the KAC at 250.427.4919, email kimberleyarts@gmail.com, or visit the website at kimberleyarts.com.

