Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Kamloops, Vernon men charged in New Westminster kidnapping

Hostage rescued in April 25 incident involving armed suspects

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month.

Police say they learned a local resident had been kidnapped on April 25, and with the help of five other Metro Vancouver police units, including the gang squad and emergency response team, they were quickly able to arrest two armed suspects and safely rescue the hostage.

Police say the two suspects face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of intimidation with a firearm.

One suspect, a 40-year-old man from Kamloops, also faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect is a 42-year-old man from Vernon.

Police say both of the accused remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

READ MORE: ‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules

B.C. gang problemPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With B.C. regions on flood watch, residents asked to remain ‘vigilant’ and prepared

Just Posted

RDEK setting up sandbag filling stations around the region. Black Press file.
RDEK setting up self-fill sandbag stations as Flood Watch issued for E. Kootenay

Photo from L-R: School District 6, East Kootenay Child Care Resource and Referral, Kimberley Independent School, WorkBC Cranbrook, College of the Rockies, Purcell Preschool + Daycare, Summit Community Services Society. SD6 photo.
Early Childhood Educator Information sessions held in Kimberley

The colour of your house can help control interior temperatures. EK Climate Hub file
EK Climate Hub offers home renovation advice

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick at the 2023 State of the City, presented by the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce. Paul Rodgers photo.
Mayor McCormick responds to questions about McDonald’s at State of the City

Pop-up banner image