KAR continues to implement ways to improve 2021-22 ski experience

After an act of arson put their main chairlift and artery into the mountain out of commission right at the beginning of the season, Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) has been continually exploring and implementing ways to keep locals and tourists skiing and enjoying their experience.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, KAR announced an update on their operations, including some further help they’ve received from industry partners.

Since going in for lunch and going back out has been made far less desirable due to the hike needed to get to the backside chairlifts, the barbecue at the top of Easter on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays has been crucial. They’ve now added a 20’x30’ “arctic shelter” tent structure, that was lent to the resort from Castle Mountain.

“We expect to have it there for the rest of the winter for when you need to get out of the elements,” the Resort said. “Thank you to Castle Mountain for this! And we’d also like to send a big thank you to Bridge Interiors for the use of their tents over the last month.”

The Rotary Club of Kimberley is helping to improve this as well, by lending KAR their BBQ trailer. The Resort is currently working towards getting it moved up to the top of Easter.

“Thank you to the supportive and community minded people of Rotary,” the Resort said. “We will continue to run the BBQ Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. We are getting pretty excited about the great times to be had up there through the rest of the winter and into the spring! Stand by for the possibility of live music up there this spring as well!”

In addition to the tent structure, Castle Mountain is also sending KAR a 12-seat people moving snowcat to use over the B.C. and Alberta Family Week. All three cats will run from Saturday, Feb 19 to Sunday Feb. 27. The Resort’s current cat scheduel is two cats Thursdays to Sundays and one Mondays to Wednesdays.

“The reason we run with this schedule is that the cats need downtime to be worked by our mechanics to keep them running through the season, and so that we can return them to the other resorts in at least as good shape as they were sent to us,” the Resort explained. “Thank you also once again to Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort for the generous use of your snowcats!”

With that in mind, KAR also announced that they’ve changed the route that the snowcats are taking up the mountain. Rather than just running straight up the main run, they are now taking a left and going out to the bottom of the Boundary Run, and then back towards Main on the summer road.

“This only adds five minutes to the trip, but it will keep the cats in much better shape and provide for a more comfortable ride up,” the Resort said. “Up-Trackers – we have worked to still give you access to Boundary, but please do not cross the cat tracks or blue fence going either up or down.”

The snowmobile that shuttles ski gear up the Ridgeway run as people hike to the backside is getting an increase to its operating hours as well, as KAR noticed a lot of school kids are out on Friday afternoons and a lot of people head out on Saturday afternoons as well. The snowmobile will now run to 2:30 instead of 1:30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

KAR is known for its night skiing, and thanks to New Dawn Developments they are still able to offer it in a modified way on their T-bar.

Finally the Resort provided an update on the Northstar Quad Chair repair project:

“The Leitner Poma experts have been on site multiple times to work with our technical team and have put the plan in place for the fix,” they said. “Leitner Poma has generously prioritized our fix in their production schedule. Once again, the fix will not be complete for this ski season, but all efforts are to ensure that we will be operating before next ski next season.”

KAR added that they will continue to adapt and evolve their operations to the best they can to provide the best experience at the Resort this and every year in the future.



