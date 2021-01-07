KAR provides update on main chairlift: hope to have it running late next week

Kimberley Alpine Resort hope to have the main chairlift back up and running by late next week. In the mean time, skiers and riders have been enjoying fresh snow on the back two lifts, provided they’re willing and able to make the trek to the back of the hill. Trixie Pacis photo.

Kimberley Alpine Resort have been active on social media in order to keep people up to date with the status of the repairs on their main chairlift, and the various ways they’re keeping people skiing.

According to their post on January 5, industry experts have been working with their team to determine what damage occurred when the bearings failed on the Northstar Quad chair, what parts are needed to fix it and then getting those parts ordered.

KAR said the necessary parts are being assembled in Italy now and will be shipped to Canada as soon as possible. Then it’s a matter of them clearing customs, installing them and then testing them.

On Jan. 2 when they first discovered the problem with the lift and shut it down, the resort estimated it would be a week or more before it was operating again, and their most recent update indicates that this should be the case, with their current estimate for reopening being next week before the weekend.

READ MORE: KAR’s main chairlift down for at least a week

In the mean time the two chairlifts on the backside of the hill, Easter and Tamarack, are still running. KAR posted a video instructing people how to temporarily access these lifts, which involves riding up the t-bar and then hiking ridgeway or skinning up the hill.

The resort has even attained a liquor license for the top of Easter, so those willing to make the trek up there are rewarded with not only fresh snow, but a barbecue and beers with a view. The barbecue is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KAR seasons pass holders are also able to ski for free at RCR’s sister resorts, Kicking Horse, Fernie and Nakiska.

READ MORE: Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol starts GoFundMe to cover liability insurance costs

www.facebook.com