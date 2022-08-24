KAR reports significant progress on North Star Quad repairs

Ski hill on track to have the quad chairlift running on time for the ski season

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) is reporting significant progress on their rebuild and repair of the North Star Quad, which was destroyed in an arson-caused fire last year.

KAR reports that major, critical components for the repair are arriving on or before expected delivery dates.

“The construction of the new operator station at the top is nearing completion and both electrical and lift manufacturer crews are on site getting started on the installation of major components,” GM Ted Funston and the KAR team said in an online post. “This significant progress confirms that the project is on schedule, and all efforts will continue to be made to ensure that the lift will be running again before this coming ski season.”

KAR asks that hikers and bikers steer clear of the lift, including all trails and roads around the lift, as it is an active construction site with crews travelling up and down the mountain for access.

“In addition, the top of the mountain is very busy, and we ask everyone to stay away from the construction site at the top of the Quad,” reads the post. “Once again, we are grateful to Leitner-Poma for generously prioritizing the repair of our lift in their busy schedule.

“Enjoy the last bits of summer, and time to start dreaming of powder days to come.”