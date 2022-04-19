Kimberley Alpine Resort wins $50,000 grand prize in Mackenzie Top Peak contest. Kimberley Alpine Team photo.

KAR wins $50,000 grand prize in Mackenzie Top Peak Contest

Kimberley ties for first with Adanac Ski Hill, both teams awarded grand prize

After a tough battle that began back in February, Kimberley Alpine Resort has emerged as co-winner of the Mackenzie Top Peak contest and will be awarded a $50,000 grand prize.

Mackenzie Investments announced Tuesday, April 19 that teams representing KAR and Adanac Ski Hill from Sudbury, Ont. wound up in a tie for first, and each will receive $50,000 to be be invested in local community projects.

According to Mackenzie Investments, they had around 70 teams sign up for the contest this year, totalling over 1000 people signing up to particpate and rally their organizations, culminating in 564,890 points earned.

The winning teams were determined in part by total points accumulated throughout the season based on votes accumulated, weekly challenge participation and social media posts and in part by an expert panel of judges representing Mackenzie and the ski community.

Fernie Alpine Resort took fourth place, with Mont Saint-Sauveur taking third and Mont-Blanc fifth.

The Bulletin reached out to Kimberley Alpine Resort and the Kimberley Alpine Team for their reaction, but is still awaiting reply at the time of writing.

More to come.

