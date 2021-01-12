KAR’s main chairlift could be back up and running by Sunday

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift will remain out of commission until at least Sunday according to the most recent release from the resort. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.

In the latest update issued Jan. 12 from Kimberley Alpine Resort, regarding the status of their Northstar Quad Chair, the resort indicates that the chairlift will most likely not be operational by Saturday, but could be by Sunday, Jan. 17.

The main lift up the mountain was shut down on Jan. 2 due to a bearing failure in the lift’s gearbox.

KAR’s Italy-based supplier is reported to have worked through this past weekend and successfully built the new unit required for the gear box on schedule.

At the time of writing the unit has been picked up by an express delivery company and is on its way to the airport in Milan.

The part, which weighs 320 kilograms, has been confirmed for the first flight that had capacity for it, which will leave on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 13. From Milan to Amsterdam, it will then arrive in Calgary on Friday afternoon.

The resort said they are already in the process of expediting its smooth arrival through customs and they intend to have the part in Kimberley by Friday night. It then needs to be driven up to the top of the Northstar Quad Chair on a snowcat, then installed and finally tested.

“So unfortunately we will most likely not be able to load public on Saturday, but possibly on Sunday if all goes well,” RCR said in a release. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you again for your patience and understanding.”

Skiing is still possible by hiking or skinning to the back of the hill and accessing the resort’s other two chairlifts. Kimberley seasons pass holders have also been welcomed to ski for free at RCR’s sister resorts until the lift is back up and running.

More on this to come.



