UPDATED: All chairs at KAR closed for the day due to dangerous winds

The Tamarack Chair at Kimberley Alpine Resort is closed due to a power outage on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 13, meaning the only lift open is the Easter Chair, as the Northstar Quad is still awaiting repair and has been down since Jan. 2.

Easter Chair is still up and running, and some dedicated skiers are hiking it up to access all the snow that has fallen over the past two days.

The resort has closed their upper parking lot and asks guests to park in the main lot at the lower base. The carpet is closed, but the T-Bar is still open.

Current conditions are very gusty with snow blowing so if you are skiing, make sure you do so with extra caution.

As of the time of writing the resort is unsure when the Tamarack Chair will be working again.

UPDATE

High winds and dangerous conditions have forced KAR to make the decision to close all chairs for the remainder of the day.

Local skier Katelyn Mudry told the Bulletin that before the lift closed it was an epic day at the ski hill.

“It’s always so great to see such keen people in Kimberley with such good attitudes,” Mudry said. “Even though the Tamarack Chair was down there was a good amount of skiers skinning and hiking and hauling their snowboards up to the Easter chair. “The runs that we had on Easter were amazing with over 25 cm of powder and barely a soul to be seen.

Mudry added that her morning ski came to an end at around 11:30 a.m. when the Easter chair was closed due to high winds and multiple downed trees.

“Skiing back down to our car we saw multiple uprooted trees and there is debris over many of the runs,” she said. “Thanks so much to everybody at Kimberley Alpine resort for all the hard work they do keeping everybody safe and happy even with all of the ups and downs of the season so far and we know that they’re going to do their best to get the trails back in tip top shape after today’s epic wind storm.”



