Castlegar from the air. (Photo: Betsy Kline)

Kayaker saves man found in Columbia River under medical distress

The incident happened near Castlegar

A kayaker is being credited with rescuing a man in medical distress from the Columbia River.

According to Castlegar RCMP, a kayaker spotted the 55-year-old man in medical distress while on the Columbia River Wednesday, Sept. 15. The man had entered the water from the shore.

The kayaker was able to pull the man onto his kayak and a short time later a fisheries boat also came to assist.

According to the Ootischenia Fire Department, emergency crews met the boat at the Waterloo Eddy boat launch near Castlegar.

The unconscious man was transferred from the boat to an ambulance and then to the hospital.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

