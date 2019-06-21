Keeping Kimberley’s float afloat

Kimberley has had a float for about 40 years, and for all the time, the float committee has attended various summertime festivals and parades promoting everything the city has to offer.

In order to keep receiving invitations to parades, the float needs to be rejuvenated every two to three years. The float will not be going to the Calgary Stampede parade this year, because it has not been updated.

A new design, depicting the mountains and outdoor activities, is underway, but the current chair of the float committee,Jori Adank, says that help is needed if the float will continue its role of promoting Kimberley.

“I have been involved with the parade float since I moved here in 1990 and helped out on the float committee, led by Stan Salikin,” Adank said. “Stan was a great guy to volunteer with, he organized everything, we were just along for the ride and the fun at the parades. I took over the committee after Stan passed away, but it’s time to pass on the float to the current business community.”

Adank says the float has always belonged to the city but the Chamber receives grants for its operation and maintenance.

“We need people to help with parades, to learn how to take care of the float, register for parades and more,” he said.

There is a great deal of value in the float in terms of promoting Kimberley, Adank says. For instance, the Calgary Stampede Parade is seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

And, it’s just fun.

“It’s just a great atmosphere at the parades. It’s like live theatre while you’re waiting to start. All the floats are together, there’s live music. It’s pretty cool.”

The float was upgraded to electric four years ago, and now runs smoothly through parades with no risk of overheating or breaking down.

Once the current update is complete, the float will be ready to roll again. Or, it will be, if people can be found to keep it going.

If you’d like to help out, please contact Jori at 250-581-1200.

