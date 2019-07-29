Grant Sheridan passed away in KGH after being hospitalized just four months ago. (Peacock Sheridan Group)

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

A KIJHL leader has passed away following a battle with bacterial meningitis.

Grant Sheridan, president and GM of the KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs and founding partner of the Peacock Sheridan Group, passed overnight in hospital.

“It is with extreme sadness to say we lost Grant last evening,” reads a post on the Kelowna Chiefs’ Facebook page.

“He passed away peacefully in his sleep at Kelowna General Hospital. Grant you made the world a better place. Rest easy my friend.”

Sheridan was hospitalized while on the road during the Chiefs’ playoff series against the Revelstoke Grizzles in March.

He was then transferred to the trauma unit at Royal Inland Hospital, before coming to Kelowna General Hospital where he spent his last couple of months.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Just Posted

Cranbrook fire department puts out two small wildfires

Deputy Director Scott Driver said early notification was key to putting them out quickly

Kimberley skier Molly Miller to attend Northern Michigan University

The local nordic ski racer hopes to ski for NCAA, attend law school.

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year commitment is being described as ‘historic’

Mainroad to begin summer paving operations

Arterial and highway sections to be resurfaced by regional highways maintenance contractor

Outstanding poet to headline Kaleidoscope poetry & prose event in Kimberley

Award-winning Canadian poet, Richard Harrison, will be featured at this summer’s Kaleidoscope festival

WATCH: Motor Mountain Nationals classic car show in Kimberley

The annual car show featured over 100 classics.

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Safety report released in 2018 drill that left two BC Ferries workers injured

Transportation Safety Board releases report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue

Most Read