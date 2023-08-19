Kelowna comes together to feed, clothe and help neighbours impacted by fire

Kelowna’s community has come together to help neighbours in need amidst the chaos of evacuations for out of control wildfires across Okanagan.

From Kelowna’s Sikh community to organizations like Mamas for Mamas, people across the region are stepping up in a big way to help those in need.

Mamas specializes in relief efforts and is working to keep families safe and together during the uncertainty of the wildfires in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.

“If somebody left with just the clothes on their back, if they come to Mamas, we will set them up,” said Shannon Christensen, the founder of Mamas for Mamas.

While the organization specializes in helping families with babies and young children, they are currently providing support to anybody escaping the fires.

“We have food, hampers, blankets, pillows, blowup mattresses, clothing, shoes, underwear,” said Christensen. The organization is also accepting donations of money and essentials.

Additionally, the group will be providing childcare at Trinity Baptist Church for families in need in collaboration with childcare providers from the YMCA.

To access the childcare, fill out the form at mamasformamas.org and families will be contacted by member of the Mamas team.

People needing a place to park a vehicle, trailer or RV can do so at 1200 Leathead Road. The space has been provided to Mamas by Kelowna Chevrolet as a community relief effort for parking.

“It takes a village.”

Mamas for Mamas ambassador Jillian Harris visited the Kelowna Chevrolet relief parking site after being evacuated on Thursday night and donated $2,000 in gift cards in addition to supplies.

“This community is coming together like a friggin’ hot damn,” said Christensen.

“As brutal as it has been, it has also been pretty inspiring to see how people step up for one another.”

For more information on accessing support and a link to donate visit mamasformamas.org.

Kelowna’s Sikh community is keeping emergency workers and evacuees well fed. People can access free food from Pita Pit in downtown, Rutland and across from the airport and from Freshslice Pizza at locations in downtown and at Orchard Park mall. Also, Brijesh Negi from Made in India is offering free food for anyone affected by the fire at any of his restaurants.

Contact 250-718-1726 or 778-214-4457 for more information.

